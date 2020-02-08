Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in EQT were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of EQT by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 219,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 118,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,398. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.