Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,271 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOE remained flat at $$11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 155,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,550. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

In other BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust news, insider Jones Bryn 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

