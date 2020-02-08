Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 641.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $162.55. 967,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,467. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,697. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

