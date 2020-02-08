Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 103,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $601.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

