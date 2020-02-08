Strs Ohio Has $564,000 Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 309.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $10,219,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $8,987,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

CDAY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. 1,582,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.