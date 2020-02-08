Strs Ohio Has $593,000 Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 561.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. 784,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

TCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.