Strs Ohio Raises Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $257.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVCY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

