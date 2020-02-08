Strs Ohio Sells 10,349 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 79,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Textainer Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 179,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,449. The firm has a market cap of $549.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

