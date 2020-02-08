Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 207.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUSHB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

RUSHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

