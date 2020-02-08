Strs Ohio Sells 2,900 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $206.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.58. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

