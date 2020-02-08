Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.70 million.

NYSE:SPH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 251,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

