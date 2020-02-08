Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 486.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $63,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,705,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,794,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,833,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,546,000. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

PINS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,486,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,372,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

