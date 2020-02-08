Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 120,450 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of AES worth $52,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of AES by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 364,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 196,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 2,206,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.51.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

