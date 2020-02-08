Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 211,262 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,093,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $62,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,359. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 713.68, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.