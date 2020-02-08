Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,725 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $55,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.30. 1,019,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

