Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 39,630 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 849,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $56,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,577,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 633.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 136,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after buying an additional 117,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VNO. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,082. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

