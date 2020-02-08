Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $53,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,006,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $8,270,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 40.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

