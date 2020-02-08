Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 50,415 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,881 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 50,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $60,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after acquiring an additional 828,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 519.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 321,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after acquiring an additional 277,645 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $110.09. 1,782,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,185. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

