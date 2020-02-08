SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on SunPower and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.82.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.18. SunPower has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

