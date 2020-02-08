Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin Sells 11,761 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $211,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Patrick Jr. Komin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 10,191 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $178,342.50.

On Thursday, January 16th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 25,121 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $407,713.83.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 13,387 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $207,498.50.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 14,801 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $222,015.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Sunrun by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

