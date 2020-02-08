SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. 1,120,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

