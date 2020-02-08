SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $75.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

LYFT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,439,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. LYFT has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $770,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 31,862 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,389,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LYFT by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

