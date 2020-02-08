SunTrust Banks Reiterates Positive Rating for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

SunTrust Banks reissued their positive rating on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $110.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.80.

SAIC stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,555,000 after purchasing an additional 828,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 546,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

