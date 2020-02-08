SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:SPCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 10,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.19% of SuperCom worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

