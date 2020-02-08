Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.48

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $11.02. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 1,611 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
