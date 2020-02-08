Suretly Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,949.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $79,650.00 and approximately $2,949.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $582.92 or 0.05958584 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 143.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024340 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00127353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003179 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

