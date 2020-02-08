Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $15,250.00.

SURF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Surface Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 486,940 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SURF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.