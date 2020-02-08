Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $15,250.00.
SURF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Surface Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
SURF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.
