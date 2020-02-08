SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Upgraded to Buy by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRDX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SurModics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Get SurModics alerts:

Shares of SRDX traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 81,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,988. The company has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. SurModics has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $61.08.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,963.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SurModics in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SurModics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SurModics by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.