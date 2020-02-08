SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.76

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 17618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SWISS RE LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised SWISS RE LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

