Switcheo (SWTH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,445.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $11,445.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.03437110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00218493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00130085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

