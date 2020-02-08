Synaptics’ (SYNA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Synaptics to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $14.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. 5,226,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,356,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2,838.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 284,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

