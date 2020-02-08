Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,223. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 91,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after buying an additional 183,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

