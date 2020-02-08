Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s stock price rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 818,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 315,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Synthetic Biologics worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

