Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 390 Average Target Price from Analysts

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 390 ($5.13).

SYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of LON SYNT traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 334.80 ($4.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.93.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

