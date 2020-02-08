SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post sales of $15.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.23 billion and the lowest is $15.02 billion. SYSCO posted sales of $14.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full-year sales of $61.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.19 billion to $61.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $64.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.71 billion to $65.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. 2,902,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,248. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

