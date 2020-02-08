SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.40

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 61867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

SSMXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho cut shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

