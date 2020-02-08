T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.50.

TMUS stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

