Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,117 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $35,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $56.20. 6,787,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

