TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.70 EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.90 EPS.

Shares of TTWO traded down $15.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,791,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,052. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

