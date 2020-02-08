Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Talend reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.66. 333,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,831. Talend has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $16,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 410,089 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 199,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

