Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 382,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,571. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $15,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 445,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 802.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,145 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

