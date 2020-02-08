Tamawood (ASX:TWD) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$3.44 ($2.44) and last traded at A$3.44 ($2.44), 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.45 ($2.45).

The firm has a market cap of $94.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.49.

Tamawood Company Profile (ASX:TWD)

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

