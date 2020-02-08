Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.91. 477,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

