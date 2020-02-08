Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,247 shares changing hands.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

