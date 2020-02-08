Tap (XTP) One Day Volume Hits $1.51 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and $1.51 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

