Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPR. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. 6,042,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

