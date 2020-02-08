Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Tapinator has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

