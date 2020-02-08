Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

TCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE:TCO opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.