TCASH Reaches Market Cap of $455,873.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. TCASH has a total market cap of $455,873.00 and $471,258.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003356 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000592 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. TCASH's official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH's official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

