TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after buying an additional 409,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 12.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

